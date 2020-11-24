Analyzing PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

71.2% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PS Business Parks and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 44.01% 18.12% 8.96% Transcontinental Realty Investors -30.19% -2.56% -1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PS Business Parks and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

PS Business Parks currently has a consensus target price of $133.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.25%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Volatility and Risk

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PS Business Parks and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $429.85 million 8.57 $174.97 million $6.78 19.76 Transcontinental Realty Investors $47.97 million 4.86 -$26.92 million N/A N/A

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.