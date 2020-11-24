Andra AP fonden Purchases 29,800 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

