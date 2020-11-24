Andra AP fonden Purchases 600 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,745,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in The Progressive by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of PGR opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86.

In other The Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,637. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.