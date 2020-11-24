Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,710,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in AON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,363,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.75.

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.75 on Tuesday, reaching $207.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

