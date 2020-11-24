Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.97

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.97 and last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 1716264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark raised their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.42 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.02.

Get Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.18.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.