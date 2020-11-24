Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,127.0 days.

Shares of ARCVF stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Arcadis has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

