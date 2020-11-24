Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,127.0 days.
Shares of ARCVF stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Arcadis has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Arcadis Company Profile
