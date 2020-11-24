Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

