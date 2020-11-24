Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.

ARWR stock opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -272.80 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

