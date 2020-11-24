Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $8.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,976. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.08 and a beta of 1.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

