Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

NYSE AINC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Ashford had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

