Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Update

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Monday.

Shares of ARSSF opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Assura has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

