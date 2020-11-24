Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Increased to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.