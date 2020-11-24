Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Atlas stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

