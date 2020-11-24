Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $9.68. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 849,887 shares trading hands.

ACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

