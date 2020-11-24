AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in October

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 913,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,494.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

