B. Riley Begins Coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $15.45 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Storage LLC develops and manufactures energy storage solutions. It offers DC battery system that is designed specifically to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Its products are used to provide the services, such as a gas turbine for peak power generation, and transmission and distribution assets for delivery capacity.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.