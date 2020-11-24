B. Riley Boosts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $41.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.92.

NYSE SIX opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $54,981,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,214,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

