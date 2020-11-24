B. Riley Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $74.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 253,076 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.