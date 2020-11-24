Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $133.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.13. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

