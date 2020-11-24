Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target upped by Truist from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

BALY opened at $45.54 on Friday. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

