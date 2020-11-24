Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of BMDPY opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
