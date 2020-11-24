Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BMDPY opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

