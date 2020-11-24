Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 13,734 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $332,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 125,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.98. 60,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,398. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

