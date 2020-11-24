Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 15,982 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average of $145.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.