Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 23,428 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 36,706 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.0% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 141,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.