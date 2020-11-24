Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 835 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 67,724 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. 481,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,997,332. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $359.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

