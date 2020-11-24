Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 25,105 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 96,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in HP by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 561,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 164,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,564,586. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,021 shares of company stock worth $3,016,318. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

