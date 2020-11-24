Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 6,010 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,250. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.