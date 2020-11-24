Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 122,292 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Splunk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Splunk by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 52.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,057 shares of company stock valued at $19,136,139. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $197.00. 12,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average of $194.32.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

