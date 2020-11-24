Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

