Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 85,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 147.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 510,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 110,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,743,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $330.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,805. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $339.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.64 and a 200-day moving average of $282.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.