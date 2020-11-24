Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.55 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. CSFB lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NSC traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.31. 20,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $247.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

