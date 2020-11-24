Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.08 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $311.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,154. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

