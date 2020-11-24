Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 428,398 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 113,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 2,447,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,396,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

