Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,614. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.33. 31,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

