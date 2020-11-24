Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.07 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

NYSE RTX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.81. 157,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,024,229. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

