Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 178.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $311,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,395. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average of $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.