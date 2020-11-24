Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 11,333 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,901,000 after acquiring an additional 193,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.56. The company had a trading volume of 110,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,663. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $176.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

