Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 14.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.24.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.68 and its 200-day moving average is $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

