Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,870 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.31. The company had a trading volume of 58,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.