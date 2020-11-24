Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,367 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $210.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,498. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

