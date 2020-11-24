Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,137 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 104,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 126.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 339,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.69.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554,728. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

