Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 7,361 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $7,857,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.87. 67,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

