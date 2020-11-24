Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 796 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

