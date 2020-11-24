Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BPCGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Comercial Português from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Comercial Português to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

