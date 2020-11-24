Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,172.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,964 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,328,094. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $236.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

