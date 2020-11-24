Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British Land from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

BTLCY opened at $6.35 on Friday. British Land has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

