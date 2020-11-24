Ben Whitley Buys 14 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley acquired 14 shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

LON JDW traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,130 ($14.76). 467,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 938.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 967.07. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12 month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JDW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

