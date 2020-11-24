Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.65. Bioanalytical Systems has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

