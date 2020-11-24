BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 15.5% in October

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 277.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 27.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 225,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,615 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

