BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 15.5% in October

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.23.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
