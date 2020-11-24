BMO Capital Markets Increases Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Price Target to $25.00

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 39.76%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

